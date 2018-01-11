Texas A&M Beats Lady Vols 79-76 in OT For Tennessee’s First Loss of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – Danni Williams scored seven points in overtime and No. 17 Texas A&M toppled No. 6 Tennessee 79-76 on Thursday night, handing the Lady Vols their first defeat of the season.

The Aggies (14-4, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) missed 18 consecutive shots from the field late in the game before recovering in the extra period thanks to Williams’ clutch free throw shooting. She made all five of her attempts from the line in overtime, including when she was fouled on a 3-point attempt with the Aggies trailing 76-74 and 7.8 seconds remaining.

Following a timeout, Tennessee then had the ball on its end of the court with a chance to win, but Evina Westbrook threw a pass along the left sideline that bounced out of bounds, resulting in a turnover. Williams was fouled with 0.4 seconds left and made both free throws.

Williams and Khaalia Hillsman each scored 22 points to lead Texas A&M, and Chennedy Carter added 21.

Mercedes Russell led the Lady Vols (15-1, 3-1) with 21.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: All is certainly not lost for the Lady Vols, despite their first setback of the season. Texas A&M won a national title under coach Gary Blair in 2011, so the Aggies are no pushovers in league play. Tennessee will no doubt learn from the tight loss and continue pushing on in trying to win its ninth national championship, and first since 2008.

Texas A&M: The Aggies needed this one to boost their confidence, considering their two previous victories in SEC play came against unranked opponents in Kentucky and Auburn.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Lady Vols’ challenging road schedule continues when they play at No. 9 South Carolina on Sunday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies play a second consecutive home game when Georgia visits Reed Arena on Sunday.

___

