Kirk, Zach Johnson lead Sony Open, Spieth takes late tumble



AP Photo/Marco Garcia

HONOLULU (AP) — Zach Johnson and Chris Kirk kept clean cards on a gorgeous day and each shot 7-under 63 to share the lead after the first round of the Sony Open.

Jordan Spieth wasn’t as fortunate.

Spieth hit four trees with four shots on the par-4 eighth hole – his 17th of the round – an episode that began with his tee shot caroming off a trunk and into a ditch. He wound up with a quadruple-bogey 8, marring his eight-birdie round for only a 69.

Defending champion Justin Thomas opened with a 67, but he was all smiles on the 17th hole. Thomas, an Alabama alum, won a bet that required Georgia graduate Kevin Kisner to wear a Crimson Tide jersey from the tee box to the green.