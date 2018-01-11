Cleveland Beats Rival Bradley Central in HS Wrestling Showdown

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) In a showdown of wrestling powerhouses on Thursday night, top ranked Cleveland beat third ranked Bradley Central

44-9 at Bradley Central high school.

The Blue Raiders got off to a fast start.

In the first match of the night, Cleveland’s Wilson Benefield beat the Bears Kevin Gentry in the 220-pound weight class.

The heavyweights were next to the mat, and the Blue Raiders Titus Swafford pinned Gavin Sewell rather quickly in the first period.

Cleveland eventually went up 19-0 before Bradley Central finally got on the board.

In the seventh match of the night, Cleveland’s Jayce Mullin pinned Bradley Central’s Alex Dees to extend the Blue Raiders lead to 29-3, as

Cleveland celebrated a big victory over their cross town rival.