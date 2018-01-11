AP source: Panthers interviewing Turner for coordinator spot



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Turner family could be growing within the Carolina Panthers organization.

The team is interviewing Norv Turner for its vacant offensive coordinator position, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss potential coaching candidates.

The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Tuesday, two days after a playoff loss to the Saints.

If the 65-year-old Turner is hired, he’s expected to bring in his son Scott as quarterbacks coach. Scott Turner is an offensive analyst at the University of Michigan and previously worked for the Panthers as an offensive quality control coordinator from 2011-12.

It would also be quite a family reunion if both are hired.

Norv Turner’s brother, Ron, is an offensive consultant for the Panthers and his nephew Cameron is the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

After initially giving Shula a vote of confidence on Monday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera fired him a day later saying that the team’s offense needed a “different perspective” and “different ideas” going forward.

Carolina was 11-5 this season and finished 19th in total offense under Shula, but again struggled moving the ball through the air finishing 28th in the league. Quarterback Cam Newton turned in his worst two quarterback ratings of his career in the last two seasons.

Norv Turner began working in the NFL in 1985 as a wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams and later won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys as an offensive coordinator in the early 1990s.

Turner has worked as the head coach of the Washington Redskins (1994-2000), Oakland Raiders (2004-05) and San Diego Chargers (2007-12) and was a combined 114-122-1 with five playoff appearances but no Super Bowl appearances. While in San Diego, Turner employed Rivera as his defensive coordinator before the Panthers hired him as head coach in 2011.

Turner last worked in the NFL from 2014-16 as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt praised Turner on Twitter, tweeting “get ready for Bang 8’s, Deep Digs, Power Run game, and a ton of shifts on offense. His style will challenge his players. Outstanding offensive MIND.”

