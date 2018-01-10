Weather Update: Wednesday Afternoon, January 10, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Temporary January Thaw Now Underway, But Colder By The End Of the Week !



A much milder afternoon, by about 10 degrees or so, and we’ll continue to see clouds and lots of fog. Some areas could even squeeze out a few peeks of sun, but that sun will be few & far between.

Our fog and drizzle will give way to a warmer and drier afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50’s to near 60. Even tonight, we’ll stay quite mild, with lingering clouds and lows only around 50.

Scattered showers will pop later Thursday. Becoming breezy with highs 60-63. More rain will move in from the West for Friday with a few storms possible.

A strong cold front will move through later Friday with colder weather for the weekend. Could see some passing snow showers for Friday night into early Saturday with highs by Sunday in the 30’s and lows well below freezing. More cold and dry weather expected through the beginning of next week.