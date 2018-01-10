TDOT warns of changes to U.S. 27 ramp configurations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Drivers heed this warning.

The U.S. 27 North layout in downtown Chattanooga changes for drivers Thursday morning.

“I just want to encourage people to be patient and drive the speed limit which is 45 through the project zone and there will be a short area where the speed limit will be reduced to 35 and they are enforcing the speed limit pretty heavily out there,” Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jennifer Flynn said.

Motorists will now have to stop at the top of the M.L.K. Blvd. on-ramp.

The on-ramp will be similar to the ones nearby.

“Additionally the exit ramp to 4th street there will be a different traffic pattern the ramp will be a little longer you’ll have to go over 6th street and come around to get to 4th street it’s going to be really narrow,” Flynn said.

If drivers are concerned about congestion and want to avoid the area Flynn encourages folks to use exit 1B from 27 instead of the 4th street exit and heading north on 27 from downtown to take broad or market street to the 4th street on ramp.

The good news in the new configuration is that it’s a sign that the U.S. 27 widening project is moving along.

The project adds two lanes on both sides of the roadway which sees on average 70,000 vehicles daily.

“Its design the old design is was for about 30,000 so its definitely in need of what we’re doing but it’s just one of those you know with project comes pain so its growing pains out there,” Flynn said.

The project has been going on for a couple of years and is slated to be finished in July of 2019.

The new configuration will likely stay in place for about two months.