NYC halts $9.6M incentive package to move Aetna to city

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is halting a $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna to move its headquarters to the city.

The insurance giant announced in June that it would move its headquarters beginning in late 2018 after nearly two centuries in Hartford, Connecticut. But those plans were put on hold after CVS Health Corp. said in December that it was buying Aetna for $69 billion.

At that time, Aetna said all of its locations would be evaluated as part of its integration with CVS.

A spokeswoman for the New York City Economic Development Corp. says the city had a preliminary agreement with Aetna that still needed formal approval. She says the city can’t get that approval if they “can’t positively affirm to us that the relocation is happening.”