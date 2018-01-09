Saban Praises Tide Resilience During National Title Trophy Presentation

After winning the national championship trophy, you have to pose with the national championship trophy.

Tide coach Nick Saban along with offensive game MVP quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and defensive MVP Da’Ron Payne, posed with the trophy Tuesday morning during a media session.

The Tide of course beat Georgia 26-23 on a walk-off winning pass in overtime.

It was their fifth national title in the last nine years.

Said Saban:”Sometimes you win the game but you don’t necessarily beat the other team. I think that we won the game last night because of our resilience because of our belief in the system, trust and respect for each other, and being pretty relentess in terms of the competitive spirit our players played with.”