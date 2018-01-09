Dalton State Forward Carnilious Simmons Dominates in Win Over Blue Mountain College

Dalton, GA-(WDEF) 6’8 Dalton State forward Carnilious Simmons enjoyed a monster night on Tuesday as the Road Runners
racked up a 75-63 victory over Blue Mountain College.
Simmons scored 25 points and grabbed 25 rebounds as the 18th ranked Road Runners improved to 12-4 overall.

