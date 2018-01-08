Wife of chief charged with soliciting teen: Family shattered

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — The wife of a Pennsylvania police chief charged with soliciting sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl says her family has been “shattered.”

Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold’s wife, Danielle Reinke Diebold, released a statement Sunday saying that she “has never hurt so bad” in her life.

The 40-year-old police chief was arrested Friday at a spot where he allegedly hoped to meet with the girl he thought he’d been communicating with.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Diebold. A phone number listed as Diebold’s home went straight to voicemail and could not accept more messages.

A message left with the Leechburg police department was not returned. Diebold is still listed as the police chief on the Leechburg website.

