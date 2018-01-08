Weather Update: Monday Night, January 8, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A January thaw is on the way!

Lots of clouds, but only spotty showers tonight. It will stay above freezing with lows holding steady in the upper 30’s. Areas of fog will be locally dense along with drizzle through the morning hours.

Finally more of a warming trend for the next few days with highs for Tuesday back in the 50s – a January thaw is on the way! While skies will remain fairly cloudy for the mid week, temperatures will climb above average into the upper 50s for Wednesday and some low 60’s for Thursday. Scattered showers will pop later Thursday.. More rain will move in from the West for Friday with a few storms possible.

A strong cold front will move through later Friday with colder weather for the weekend. Could see some passing snow showers for early Saturday morning with highs by Sunday in the 30’s and lows closer to 20.