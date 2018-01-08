Frat banned from Pennsylvania over pledge's hazing death



AP Photo/Rich Schultz

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A national fraternity has been banned from Pennsylvania for 10 years and ordered to pay a fine of more than $110,000 for its role in the death of a 19-year-old pledge during a 2013 hazing ritual.

Pi Delta Psi was sentenced Monday in Stroudsburg. The Asian-American cultural fraternity was convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a trial.

Baruch College freshman Chun “Michael” Deng was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled during a hazing ritual in the Pocono Mountains. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.

Monroe County President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington says the fraternity tolerated hazing for years.

Four New York City men are scheduled to be sentenced later Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Deng’s death.