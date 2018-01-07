Wife arrested, charged with shooting husband in Chattanooga during altercation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police say a woman is behind bars after an early morning shooting on King Arthur Rd.

Officials say the call came in at 2:38 a.m.

Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after the victim, John Franklin, arrived at the hospital in his personal vehicle.

Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police say the victim told them that he and his wife were involved in a verbal altercation before she shot him.

Franklin’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect, Jennifer Franklin, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. She is charged with Aggravated Assault (Domestic).

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident. If you have any information, call police immediately. You can remain anonymous.