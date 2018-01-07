Weather Update: Sunday Night, January 7, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A January thaw is near – but first, icy weather possible Monday morning.

Cloudy skies overnight will lead to precipitation by early morning.

Morning lows near 30°. The precipitation may begin (3am-10am) as patchy freezing rain that could leave a glaze of ice on surfaces – especially sidewalks, roads, and bridges. That should transition to scattered rain showers by late morning (~10-11am). The timing of the precipitation and the temperatures will mean almost everything. A degree or two difference in temperature can make a big difference.

Afternoon temperatures on Monday will slowly climb to around 40°.

Finally more of a warming trend for next week with highs for Tuesday back in the 50s – a January thaw is on the way! While skies will remain fairly cloudy for mid week, temperatures will climb above average into the upper 50s to near 60° for Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front will move through late Thursday and into Friday that will bring rain and a return of January temperatures. Highs back down below average by next weekend.