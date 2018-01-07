The Latest: Winning Powerball ticket sold at local market



MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on the large lottery jackpots (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

The owner of the New Hampshire convenience store that sold the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot says he is very excited and overwhelmed by the win.

Sam Safa says many of Reeds Ferry Market regulars have been stopping by since it opened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday to congratulate him and chat about the nation’s seventh-largest jackpot. He says the store in Merrimack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Concord, is a small, independent business over 100 years old.

The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

7:17 a.m.

The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.

Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation’s seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.

12:07 a.m.

One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation’s seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.

11 p.m.

The numbers have been drawn for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot.

It won’t be known until later whether there is a winner from the numbers drawn Saturday.

The winning numbers are 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million.