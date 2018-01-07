Golden Globes red carpet 2018

Actor Meryl Streep and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

“On New Year’s Day, 300 women who work in film, television and theater launched the #TimesUp campaign against sexual harassment in solidarity with farmworkers, domestic workers, and countless women across all industries who are survivors of abuse and demanding change,” Poo wrote in a statement.

“Tonight I’ll be attending the Golden Globe Awards with Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep to shine the spotlight on domestic workers and people who are particularly vulnerable to abuse and often excluded from protections or recourse,” she wrote.

