January 6, 2018, 7:14 AM | Kathleen Kingsbury, deputy editorial page editor of the New York Times joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the potential implications for the U.S. on the world stage from the explosive new book about the Trump White House and a new report alleging President Trump told his top White House lawyer to stop Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

