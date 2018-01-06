Weather Update: Sunday, January 7, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A January Thaw is Near.

Mainly clear and sunny to start Sunday.

A slow warming trend will finally begin later Sunday with highs around 40° for Sunday afternoon. More clouds later Sunday may lead to a wintry mix late Sunday night into Monday morning with lows near 31°. The timing of the precipitation and the temperatures will mean almost everything. The wintry mix will change over to rain later Monday morning.

Finally more of a warming trend for next week with highs for Tuesday back in the 50s – a January thaw is on the way! While skies will remain fairly cloudy for mid week, temperatures will climb above average into the upper 50s to near 60° for Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front will move through late Thursday and into Friday that will bring rain and a return of January temperatures. Highs back to around 50° by next weekend.

Stay bundled up and keep the pipes dripping tonight. Open counter doors if they face an exterior wall. Check on the elderly & your pets. This is dangerously cold.