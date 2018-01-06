Two arrested after chase into Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two people are behind bars tonight after leading multiple agencies on a chase into Georgia.

Early Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle on Suck Creek Road driving erratically.

After attempting to stop the vehicle over, Hamilton County officials say the driver fled and continued driving even after a tire blew out and after crashing into a deputy’s car.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says officers made the decision to force the vehicle off the road in order to protect other motorists.

Officials say no one was injured.

The driver, Joshua Merciers and the passenger, Jamie Swafford were taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says both have outstanding warrants and will face additional charges in Tennessee and Georgia.

