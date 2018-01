January 6, 2018, 7:08 AM | President Trump is sizing up the New Year during a working weekend at Camp David. Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are gathering with Republican congressional leaders to discuss their legislative agenda for 2018. Meanwhile, the release of a new book detailing the inner workings of the Trump White House is serving as the latest distraction for the administration. Errol Barnett reports.

