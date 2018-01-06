Boil Water Advisory issued again for Copperhill

COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WDEF) — The City of Copperhill issued another boil water advisory after issues a large number of leaks were found in the City of McCaysville, where they purchase their water. Citizens are urged to boil their water for 3-5 minutes since they are hauling water in from another utility on fire truck.
Officials say they regret that this happening so often.
Anyone needing more information about this Boil Water Advisory, is asked to contact the City of Copperhill at 423-496-5141.
The City of Copperhill offers the following tips for customers during this time:
- “DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three (3) minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
- Loss of system pressure can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.
- People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.”