Boil Water Advisory issued again for Copperhill

COPPERHILL, Tenn. (WDEF) — The City of Copperhill issued another boil water advisory after issues a large number of leaks were found in the City of McCaysville, where they purchase their water. Citizens are urged to boil their water for 3-5 minutes since they are hauling water in from another utility on fire truck.

Officials say they regret that this happening so often.

Anyone needing more information about this Boil Water Advisory, is asked to contact the City of Copperhill at 423-496-5141.

The City of Copperhill offers the following tips for customers during this time: