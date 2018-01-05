Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Russian man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh last month donated his organs – and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney has given an emotional thank-you to the man’s widow.

Anton Kemaev was visiting friends in the Pittsburgh area. The 35-year-old fitness trainer was in the passenger seat of a car when he was shot in the head Dec. 19. Police say neither he nor the driver was the intended target. He died Dec. 28.

John Bond, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, soon got a call that there was a kidney ready for him. He went to Pittsburgh and had in surgery within hours.

On Thursday, Bond tearfully met with met with Kemaev’s wife. She says she is glad her husband could help him.

Share:

Related Videos

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County School officials listen to concerns in meeting with Signal Mountain Town Council
Read More»
Mocs
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Career Night For Western Carolina’s Mike Amius Leads Catamounts Over Chattanooga
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Fire safety tips for families
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now