Weather Update: Saturday, January 6, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Staying Cold & Dry Until Late Sunday Night !

Quite cold again for Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 30’s. One more very cold night Saturday with lows in the upper 10’s. A slow warming trend will finally begin later Sunday and Monday with highs around 40-42. More clouds later Sunday may lead to a wintry mix late Sunday night into Monday morning with lows near 31. The timing of the precipitation and the temperatures will mean almost everything. The wintry mix will change over to rain later Monday morning. Finally more of a warming trend for next week with highs for Tuesday and the middle of next week back in the 50’s. Finally, a January thaw is on the way!

The last time Chattanooga stayed at or below freezing for 3 consecutive days was December 12-15, 2010.

Stay bundled up and keep the pipes dripping for the next couple of nights. Open counter doors if they face an exterior wall. Check on the elderly & your pets. This is dangerously cold.