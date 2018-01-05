New Chickamauga lock project could be fully completed by 2022, 2023

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Congressman Chuck Fleischmann has set his sights on keeping the new Chickamauga lock project funded.

News 12 recently sat down with the U.S. Representative to talk about the project’s future.

The project has faced some issues in the past due to funding.

For five years the project was postponed.

Now, for four years in a row the project has received funding.

Congressman Fleischmann expects next year it will get about 78 million dollars.

He says that means the project should be fully completed by 2022, 2023.

“If we can get this budget done and keep those dollars coming forward the Chickamauga lock is on track,” Congressman Fleischmann said.

The current lock has been in place at the Chickamauga dam for over 70 years.

“It’s old it’s warn out the indigenous materials that they used to make that first lock have eroded the new lock will be made much more secure it’s going to be larger,” Congressman Fleischmann said.

The Chickamauga lock helps with the transportation of goods on the waterway.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Clerk talks about his brawl with a suspected shoplifter caught on camera
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cliftina Jones pleads not guilty in Orange Grove death
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
The deal that ends the Erlanger feud with Walker County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now