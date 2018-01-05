New Chickamauga lock project could be fully completed by 2022, 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Congressman Chuck Fleischmann has set his sights on keeping the new Chickamauga lock project funded.

News 12 recently sat down with the U.S. Representative to talk about the project’s future.

The project has faced some issues in the past due to funding.

For five years the project was postponed.

Now, for four years in a row the project has received funding.

Congressman Fleischmann expects next year it will get about 78 million dollars.

He says that means the project should be fully completed by 2022, 2023.

“If we can get this budget done and keep those dollars coming forward the Chickamauga lock is on track,” Congressman Fleischmann said.

The current lock has been in place at the Chickamauga dam for over 70 years.

“It’s old it’s warn out the indigenous materials that they used to make that first lock have eroded the new lock will be made much more secure it’s going to be larger,” Congressman Fleischmann said.

The Chickamauga lock helps with the transportation of goods on the waterway.