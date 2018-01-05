Cleveland Uses Strong Second Half to Beat Bradley Central 86-63

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) Cleveland pulled away in the second half to beat rival Bradley Central 86-63 on Friday night at Bradley Central high school.

The Bears led most of the first half before the Blue Raiders got a fast break basket just before halftime to go up 35-34 at the break.

It was all Blue Raiders in the second half as they scored 51 points in the final two quarters to get the victory.

Dionte Ware led Cleveland with 21 points.