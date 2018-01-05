Bama and Georgia Arrive For National Title Game in Atlanta

Let the national title hype begin.

Both Alabama and Georgia have arrived in Atlanta for Monday Night’s championship showdown.

Athens is so close to Atlanta, the Bulldogs were able to bus to the ATL on Friday afternoon.

And after the teams meet with the media Saturday morning, Georgia will get back on the bus and return to Athens for football practice.

Following practice, the Dawgs will once again get back on the bus later on Saturday and go back to their team hotel in Atlanta.

While Atlanta may be Georgia’s backyard, it’s a second home for the Tide.

Bama is 11-1 in the ATL during Nick Saban’s tenure.

They hope that Atlanta magic continues against the Dawgs after losing in the title game last year to Clemson.

Said Bama running back Damian Harris:”If we are not focused on this game, and we lose this game, then it’s going to be the same thing all over again. So I think that if anything, we can kind of look at that and okay, so we got that game back that we wanted, but we want to keep that same feeling from happening again for the next year.”

Said linebacker Rashaan Evans:”This game right here. Everything depends on this game. You can win every other game during the season, but if you lose this one, you know that’s all that matters.”