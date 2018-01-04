Dow index hits 25,000 for first time

Still in 2018’s first week, the stock market just clinched yet another record: 25,000 on the Dow Jones industrials index. That comes after the blue-chip benchmark cleared 24,000 barely more than a month ago. It closed on Wednesday at 24,923, its latest record high, after ending 2017 with a robust gain of more than 25 percent.

“While the number is largely of psychological importance, it does allow people to take stock of how far this market has come,” Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer with the Independent Advisor Alliance, said in a note. “I do believe we’ll see 30,000 before this bull market ends, but we are going to have a lot more turbulence between now and that next large round number.”

Thursday morning was a strong opening for Wall Street, with the Dow rising 0.6 percent. The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite also ended Wednesday at new record highs.

Markets around the world were feeling similarly positive. Global stocks rose on Thursday after healthy economic data from Europe and China, while shares in chipmaker Intel (INTC) were expected to fall again over a data security scare.

At 10 a.m. Eastern time, France’s CAC 40 added 1.4 percent to 5,411, while Germany’s DAX gained 1.4 percent to 13,164. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.3 percent higher to 7,696. In the U.S., the S&P 500 added 0.5 percent.

A survey of the manufacturing and services sectors in the 19-country eurozone saw business activity rise in December to its highest in nearly seven years. The survey suggests the bloc’s economic upswing is still gathering pace and is shared across the region.

A similar survey in China of the services sector also rose, unexpectedly. That suggests the country will be more resilient to a slowdown in industrial production.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 3.3 percent to finish at 23,506 in the celebratory first trading session of the year. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1 percent higher to 6,077. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.8 percent to 2,466, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 percent to 30,736. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.5 percent to 3,386.

Shares in Intel fell 3.4 percent on Wednesday and were down another 4.6 percent in early trading Thursday after security researchers at Google (GOOG) discovered serious security flaws in its computer processors. Though a fix was expected, it’s unclear what other chipmakers might be affected. Rival AMD (AMD) said it believes its chips are safe and saw its shares rise 5.6 percent in early trading after a 5.2 percent gain the previous day.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 17 cents to $61.80 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $1.26 on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oil, shed 2 cents to $67.82 a barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 112.62 yen from 112.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.2070 from $1.2014.