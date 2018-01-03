Weather Update: Wednesday Afternoon, January 3, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Cold Spell Continues !

Some passing morning clouds, but continued dry with more afternoon sunshine. Finally getting above freezing with highs back in the upper 30’s. A few clouds , turning breezy and colder later tonight with lows back in the mid to upper teens. Plus, it’ll be windy as well.

Another surge of bitterly cold air comes in for Thursday into Friday with highs Thursday staying in the upper 20’s. Lows will fall between 10 and 12 by Friday morning.

Highs may stay below freezing again for Friday afternoon with highs in the low 30’s. A warming trend will finally begin later Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40’s with some areas of rain moving through for next Monday.

The last time Chattanooga stayed at or below freezing for 3 consecutive days was December 12-15, 2010.

Stay bundled up and keep the pipes dripping for the next several nights. Open counter doors if they face an exterior wall. Check on the elderly & your pets. This is dangerously cold.