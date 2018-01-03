Local High School Coaches Size Up National Championship Game Between Bama and Georgia

It’s a national championship game with local flavor as Bama faces Georgia.

So we got three local high school coaches to size up the contest.

Said Dalton head coach Matt Land:”To me those are the two things that really give me pause when I look at a team like Alabama is the physicality in the lines of scrimmage, and a real quarterback that can hurt you with more than just his arm.”

Said Central coach Cortney Braswell:”Competing with Alabama and beating Alabama is certainly a challenge in and of itself because every time they walk on the field, they are going to be better than you at pretty much every position. They’ve got All-Americans on their scout team. I couldn’t imagine what the intensity and competition level in practice is.”

Said Notre Dame head coach Charles Fant:”Georgia needs to get as many offensive possessions because they want to run the football. They need as many offensive possessions as they can get. Turnovers are going to be a big deal for them.”

I can’t see no matter how great Chubb and Michel are, those guys running for 250 or 300 yards against that defense. But I still think they can run economical yards.”

Said Braswell:”You never just beat Alabama. You look at all of those games they have lost. I say all those, but those few games they’ve lost in the last few years, that has been the thing. Extended plays. 50/50 balls won. Big explosive plays down field. Things that are really not on the board that you can’t draw up. That’s kind of what has given them problems. Georgia is going to have to find a way to create those kind of plays.”

Said Fant:”Kirby can go into that locker room and talk about Nick Saban, and he’s completely legit about everything he’s going to talk about. He’ll tell them how they prepare for the game.”

Said Land:”I hate to say this but does Georgia just play thankful. That’s the question I’m asking my kids. Guys, are we going to complete this thing, or are we just glad that we made it.”

Said Braswell:”My gut says Go Dawgs, but it’s so hard to beat Nick Saban and Alabama.”

Said Land:”And I think it’s just going to come down to when that coin flips, who’s got, excuse the pun, but who has got more boy-dogs than the other team. And I think it will be pretty apparent in the first quarter who that’s going to be.”