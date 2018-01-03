Golf to be added to Hamilton County Elementary Physical Education program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Ten Hamilton County Elementary Schools will soon be adding golf to their physical education program.

The training and equipment is being funded by Chattanooga Gas.

It is part of the First Tee National School Program.

Golf trainers from the First Tee program will be training all Hamilton County Physical education teachers on Friday.

While ten elementary schools will receive the age-appropriate equipment, all elementary physical education teachers will be trained to enhance the rest of the school system’s elementary physical education programs as well.

The First Tee program aims to help students develop an appreciation for the positive personal and social values associated with golf.

Hamilton County Schools says Dupont Elementary Physical Education teacher Chris Darras was instrumental in securing the program for the local schools.

In a release, Darras says, “The First Tee National School Program online training course is an interactive, video-rich session designed to provide vivid examples on how golf skills, core values, and healthy habits are safely and effectively integrated into physical education classes. Any physical educator trained and certified to teach The First Tee national school program may access the online training program free of charge at any time.”

The ten elementary schools selected are: East Ridge Elementary, Red Bank Elementary, East Side Elementary, Orchard Knob Elementary, Woodmore Elementary, East Lake Elementary, Wallace A. Smith Elementary, Ooltewah Elementary, Dupont Elementary and East Brainerd Elementary.