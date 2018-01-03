Dickerson: Trump disavowing Bannon “like saying you're not married to your ex-wife”

President Trump broke with former strategist Steve Bannon Wednesday, saying that when Bannon was fired from the White House, “he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

The statement came after criticism from Bannon was revealed in excerpts in the upcoming book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff. In the book, Bannon calls an infamous 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower “treasonous.”

Until now, Bannon had been a vocal supporter of the Trump agenda, even after he left his post to return to run Breitbart.

CBS News’ chief Washington correspondent and anchor of “Face The Nation” John Dickerson spoke to CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor to discuss the fallout.

“That start of the statement that starts by saying Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency, this is like saying you’re not married to your ex-wife,” said Dickerson. “It’s true at the moment, but doesn’t erase the marriage.”

