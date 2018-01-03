Chattanooga Zoo taking measures to keep it’s animals warm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Animals at the Chattanooga Zoo are getting the warmth they need as the area is seeing it’s share of impacts from freezing temperatures.

“So right now we are at the red tail hawk and the vulture exhibit here at the zoo, it’s part of our North American area, you can see as it gets a little chilly they get their heat lamps and extra bedding in there,” Chattanooga Zoo Marketing and Communications Director Hannah Hammon said.

The zoo uses several heat lamps and provides extra bedding to many of the animals.

Some get access to both the outdoors and indoors, while others will be brought inside depending on how low the temperature gets.

“Every animal has access to warmth it just depends on what their needs are specifically whether they need a heat lamp or completely indoors,” Hammon said.

Preparations for weather conditions are happening at the zoo all the time.

Hammon said if they’re not prepping for the cold, they’re prepping for the hot summers.

“Every year our collection grows so that means that we have more and more animals to prep for so we’re continuously buying supplies that we need,” Hammon said.

Although the animals are being provided with a way to stay warm, many are naturally supplied with thick coats that keep them comfortable.

Some of the animals become more active in colder temperatures, like the red pandas.

“Our cougars have been super active today a lot of our Asian animals are super active as well. Sometimes when guests come in the summer they might just be sleeping or resting on their rocks but when it’s cooler outside with the thick fur they’re able to move around and have a little bit more fun,” Hammon said.

Folks can get involved in helping the animals stay warm by donating.

Check out the zoo’s wish list: http://www.chattzoo.org/support/wish-list