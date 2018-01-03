Chattanooga house fire leaves family of 4 homeless

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A house fire in Brainerd has left a family of four homeless.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Carolyn Lane.

Investigators say a mother and her three adult sons were in the home at the time, but all escaped the fire unharmed.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman of the Chattanooga Fire Department said it took the firefighters roughly 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The fire caused substantial damage to the home, so the family will have to stay elsewhere for the night.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photo Courtesy: Battalion Chief Don Bowman)