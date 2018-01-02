Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, January 2, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – From Bitter Cold, To Cold, And Back To Bitter Cold!

After that frigid start, lots of sunshine for Tuesday with highs climbing into the low 30s for the afternoon.

More clouds will move in late Tuesday and temperatures will be not as cold Wednesday morning with lows closer to 20.

Some passing clouds but dry on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 30s.

Another surge of bitterly cold air comes in for the second half of next week.

Highs may stay below freezing next Thursday and Friday with overnight lows by Friday and Saturday getting closer to 10. A warming trend will begin later Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40’s with some showers possible for next Monday.

The last time Chattanooga stayed at or below freezing for 3 consecutive days was December 12-15, 2010.

Stay bundled up and keep the pipes dripping for the next several nights.