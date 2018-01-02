Locally reported flu cases are up this season

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Reported flu-like illnesses have taken an upward swing in Hamilton County.

The Erlanger Health system so far this season has reported 177 cases.

This same time last season they reported 55, and the season before that 50.

“The rates have almost tripled at Erlanger Health System and also in Hamilton County the rates have doubled since last year and also across the United States the rates have almost tripled since the flu season last year,” Dr. Shavonda Thomas said.

Over in Bledsoe County, Bledsoe County Schools put out a post on their Facebook page saying no school on Wednesday due to cold temps and a large number of flu cases locally.

In Georgia, they’re seeing flu cases throughout the state.

“I think the rates are on the rise this flu season because there tends to be an antigenic drift meaning that there are genetic variations in the flu virus and so this year’s immunization just doesn’t cover the influenza strains as well as it did last season,” Dr. Thomas said.

The immunization is reportedly only 10 percent effective.

However, Dr. Thomas recommended that people still get the vaccine.

She says it does offer some protection, especially to kids younger than five and people older than 65.

“In addition to getting the immunization, people should also use precautions washing their hands practicing good hygiene and staying away from others if they feel that they have developed symptoms of flu which are usually characterized by cough, fevers, chills, body aches,” Dr. Thomas said.

If you notice those symptoms you could have the flu.