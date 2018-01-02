Juvenile shot on East 34th Street, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital on Monday just after 10:30 p.m. to investigate a gunshot wound.

According to Chattanooga Police, the juvenile victim told investigators that he was walking in the 2700 block of East 34th Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Police say that the victim walked to the hospital.

Chattanooga Police say the victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The Violent Crimes Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

