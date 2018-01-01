Weather Update: Monday, January 1, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Very Cold Start to 2018.



The cold air will continue to settle in for New Year’s Day.

Despite sunny skies, temperatures will stay below freezing on New Year’s Day with highs into the upper 20s to near 30°. Breezy conditions will continue to make it feel colder – winds out of the north between 10 and 15 mph.

Even colder Monday night with lows 10°-13° and into the single digits in the mountains and colder spots. Breezy conditions will continue with wind chills likely back down in the single digits.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s for Wednesday with more clouds around. But we will stay dry.

Another surge of cold air comes in for the second half of next week possible.

Highs may stay below freezing next Thursday with overnight lows by Friday and Saturday morning into the teens.

The last time Chattanooga stayed at or below freezing for 3 consecutive days was December 12-15, 2010.

Stay bundled up and wrap the pipes now instead of later!