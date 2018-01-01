Mocs Wrestler Bryce Carr Makes Semifinal Round of Prestigious Southern Scuffle

(gomocs.com) UTC wrestler Bryce Carr advanced to the semifinals of the 2018 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear today. Six Mocs made it to Day 2 of the prestigious tournament, with UTC sitting in 11th place in the team race with 33 points.

No. 1 Penn State holds the team lead with 101 points. No. 14 Northern Iowa is in second with 81.5 points, while No. 6 Lehigh is third with 68. Navy (50.5) and Duke (49) round out the top five.

Carr posted two pins and a technical fall to set up a semifinal match against No. 9 Drew Foster of Northern Iowa. These two met at last year’s Scuffle with Foster posting a 6-4 win in overtime in the second round. It was Carr’s only loss in the tournament on his way to a third place finish.

Junior Alonzo Allen (125) and senior Scottie Boykin (197) both advanced to the quarterfinals today. They were knocked to the backdraw, but will be in action tomorrow.

Allen scored wins over Anthony Decesare of Air Force and Penn State’s Devin Schnupp. He lost to Northern Iowa’s 12th-ranked Jay Schwarm in the quarters. Boykin won on a major decision and a fall before giving up a pin to Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed.

Other Mocs still alive in the consolation brackets include freshman Fabian Gutierrez (125) and juniors Roman Boylen (149) and Rodney Jones (184).

Gutierrez won twice in the backdraw, while Boylen won four in a row in the conosos after losing in the first round. Jones has two wins in the backdraw after opening with a win in the first round.

Tomorrow’s action starts at 10:00 a.m. (E.S.T.), with the semifinals at Noon. The finals begin at 7:00 p.m., along with the rest of the medal matches. There is a finals-only ticket available for $10 after 5:00 p.m. at the UTC Ticket Office, if you can’t make it out for the full day.

Fans who already have a GA ticket can also upgrade to a reserved seat for the finals for $10. See the UTC Ticket Office for details, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Be sure along on Flo Arena or catch every match live on Flowrestling.org. Links for both are available on www.TheSouthernScuffle.com.

Chattanooga Wrestling Results

125

Alonzo Allen

Anthony Decesare (Air Force) – W-MD, 10-2

Devin Schnupp (Penn State) – W-D, 14-8

No. 12 Jay Schwarm (UNI) – L-Fall (0:41)

Fabian Gutierrez

Thayer Atkins (Duke) – L-D, 5-11

Devin Schnupp (Penn State) – W-D, 8-6

Aslan Kilic (Navy) – W-MD, 15-7

133

Wade Cummings

Corey Keener (Penn State) – L-MD, 1-12

Durbin Lloren (Utah ValleyUn) – L-D, 1-5

Jake Huffine

Sean Nickell (CSU-Bakersfield) – L-D, 5-10

Garrett Lambert (Hofstra) – L-MD, 3-12

141

Michael Pongracz

Benjamin Polkowske (UNCo) – W-D, 2-1

Kyle Shoop (Lock Haven) – L-D, 0-7

Alec Opsal (Air Force) – L-D, 1-4

Chris Debien

Jeremiah Reitz (Duke) – W-MD, 12-1

No. 19 Russell Rohlfing (CSU-Bakersfield) – L-MD, 1-10

Jon Ryan (Campbell) – L-D, 7-8

149

Roman Boylen

Jon Mele (Lehigh) – L-D, 4-10

Joby Armenta (Gardner Webb) – W-D, 7-5

Brandon Leynaud (Duke) – W-D, 7-0

Kalani Tonge (CSU-Bakersfield) – W-D, 13-0

Ben Barton (Campbell) – W-D, 4-1

Zach Shareef

Jared Prince (Navy) – L-Fall (3:24)

Tejon Anthony (George Mason) – L-MD, 6-16

157

Jake Adcock

Fred Green (Virginia) – L-Fall (3:54)

Keegan Mccormick (Unattached) – W-D, 8-2

Tyler Kinn (UNCo) – W-D, 14-12

Josh McClure (North Carolina) – L-D, 2-3 (TB2)

Dylan Forzani

Logan Ryan (Northern Iowa) – L-Fall (5:55)

Michael Murphy (Virginia) – W-D, 8-5

Laken Cook (Appalachian State) – L-D, 3-9

Trey Watson

Macoy Fanagan (UNCo) – L-D, 9-13

Alex Klucker (Lick Haven) – L-MD, 5-13

165

Chad Pyke

Brandon Dallavia (Stanford) – W-MD, 12-2

Ebed Jarrell (Drexel) – L-MD, 1-12

Elijah Kerr-brown (North Carolina) – W-D, 8-2

Zach Finesilver (Duke) – L-Fall (1:12)

174

Justin Lampe

Spencer Carey (Navy) – L-D, 5-7

Andrew Morgan (Campbell) – W-D, 9-5

Caleb Stockmaster (Cleveland State) – L-D, 2-8

184

Bryce Carr (Chattanooga)

Owen Brooks (Drexel) – W-Fall (2:41)

Judah Duhm (Stanford) – W-Fall (1:21)

No. 18 Dylan Gabel (UNCo) – W-TF, 16-1

Rodney Jones

Trey Hartsock (Lock Haven) – W-D, 3-1 (SV)

Michael Coleman (Navy) – L-D, 2-4

Owen Brooks (Drexel) – W-MD, 17-4

Luke Funck (Campbell) – W-D, 6-5

197

Scottie Boykin

Naze Haddad (Hofstra) – W-MD, 12-4

John Borst (Virginia Tech) – W-Fall (2:48)

Shakur Rasheed (Penn State) – L-Fall (0:27)

Ben Stacey

Matt McCutcheon (Penn State) – L-Fall (5:40)

Chris Weiler (Lehigh) – L-TF 0-18 (3:00)