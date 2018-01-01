Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired coach Jim Caldwell.

Detroit made the move Monday, dismissing a coach who received a multiyear contract extension before the season.

The Lions ended their season with a 35-11 win over to Green Bay. They went 9-7, their third winning record in four years.

Detroit met relatively modest expectations this season, but raised hopes by starting with a 3-1 record before fading.

Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons and went 0-2 in two postseasons with the Lions. Including three years with the Indianapolis Colts, he is 62-50 and 2-4 in the playoffs.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12’s Angela Moryan talks with Danielle Lewan live in Pasadena
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
McCallie stops Baylor Best of Preps sweep, 49-39
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor ladies win sixth Best of Preps in a row
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now