GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer involved shooting that killed one man.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. this morning on Meadowview Lane in Rossville.

According to preliminary information released by the GBI, Walker County deputies were dispatched to the home on Meadowview for a welfare check after a 911 caller had told dispatchers that a female was threatening to kill herself and her children.

The GBI says that when Walker County Deputy John Chandler arrived on scene, he saw Mark Steven Parkinson in the home with a weapon.

According to the GBI, deputies announced they were from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office multiple times and then Parkinson pointed the weapon at Deputy Chandler.

The GBI then says Deputy Chandler fired at Parkinson.

Parkinson was 65-years-old, according to the GBI.

The GBI says no officers were injured in this incident and the investigation is ongoing.