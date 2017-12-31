Throngs expected for flashy, frigid Times Square ball drop

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world will pack into Times Square Sunday for what’s expected to be a flashy but frigid start to the new year.

Revelers are expected to begin lining up in the bitter cold in the early afternoon, hours ahead of when the city will mark the start of 2018 with a glittering crystal ball drop, a burst of more than a ton of confetti and fireworks.

It could be one of the coldest celebrations on record, held under tight security after a year that saw several fatal attacks on large crowds.

The temperature is expected to be in the teens.

Mariah Carey will perform again on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, after a bungled performance last year.

