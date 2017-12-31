Overnight Chase in Grundy County

Grundy County, TN (WDEF) – A deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an overnight chase early Sunday.

The attempted stop of a green Oldsmobile on suspicion of DUI took place in the Grundy County town of Palmer.

The suspect behind the wheel, Freddie Meeks, 66, fled through Whitwell into Sequatchie County and onto Daus Mountain Road, which leads back into Grundy County.

A deputy approaching from the opposite direction of the Oldsmobile had pulled over to allow the pursuit when Meeks ran off the road, striking the officer’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

The deputy was transported and released from the a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meeks remains in the hospital for observation. According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, he was out on bond after an previous incident for evading arrest and drug charges.

The suspect had also been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in October and is currently required to wear a GPS monitor on charges out of Marion County.

Meeks is facing charges of DUI, vehicular assault, and felony evading arrest.