Immigrant Youth Fight for Dream Act at Titans Season Finale

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – More than a dozen immigrant youth will be taking action on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge near the entrance to Nissan Stadium in Nashville to call for the passage of the Dream Act when Congress returns in January.

In addition to sharing stories about what the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program has meant for them, they will be engaging attendees of the Titans-Jaguars game.

DACA recipients are concerned about whether or not they will enter the deportation pipeline. Over 14,000 DACA recipients have lost protection since the Trump Administration rescinded the program.

The Dream Act would provide DACA recipients, immigrant youth who have lived in the U.S. since childhood, with an pathway to citizenship.

The gathering will take place at 1:30pm CST.