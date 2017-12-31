Costa Rica plane crash leaves 10 foreigners dead, government says

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (CBS) – A plane carrying 10 foreigners and two local crew members crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard Sunday, Costa Rica’s government said. The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told CBS News that they are aware of the crash and are monitoring the situation.

“We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” the spokesperson said.

A statement from the ministry said 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members were aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air. It said the plane had taken off nearby.

Authorities did not immediately release any names or details on the home countries of the passengers.

