$100,000 Powerball Winner in Dickson

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – Two Powerball players, one in Memphis and the other in Dickson, matched four white ball numbers..plus the Powerball in last night’s drawing.

The Dickson player won $50,000, which is the base prize for this level, but the Memphis player won $100,000 because he or she added the Power Play multiplier option for an extra dollar.

There were 47,983 winning Powerball tickets sold in Tennessee for last night’s drawing, and the jackpot has jumped to $440 million for Wednesday.

This makes a total of 17 Tennessee players to win this prize level in just seven weeks.

The Lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including college scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

For additional information, visit www.tnlottery.com.