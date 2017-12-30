Warming stations open in Alabama

ALABAMA – The Alabama EMA says due to the unseasonably cold weather forecast for Alabama, several warming stations are scheduled to open to give those in need a warm place to go.
The following locations have been provided to Alabama Emergency Management Agency by county EMA staff. Please note hours of operation for each location may vary.
Dekalb County Warming Center
Ider Rescue Squad
20378 Alabama Highway 117
Ider, AL 35981
Open beginning Sunday at 8:00 a.m. through Tuesday 8:00 a.m.
Bring your own pillow, blanket and cots provided
Calhoun County Warming Station
Carver Community Center
720 W 14th St Anniston
Dec 30th at 5:00 p.m. through Jan 2nd
Dates may extend if necessary.
Coffee County Warming Station
The Christian Mission in Enterprise
231 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, 36330
Opening at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 31, 2017
Phone: 334-470-0349
Etowah County Warming Centers
The Salvation Army
114 N 11th Street, Gadsden
8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 30th until January 5th.
Elliott Community Center
2829 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
Sunday, December 31st and Monday, January 1st from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. then normal business hours through January 5th
Other locations maybe added in the future
Jefferson County Warming Station
BJCC South Hall
Open each night through January 2, 2018 from 5:00p.m. – 9:00 a.m.
St Clair County Warming Station
Riverside FEMA Shelter – 379 Depot Street Riverside, AL
Opening Sunday morning 8:00am -Wednesday morning
Bring your own pillow and blanket. Cots will be provided.