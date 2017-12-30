Warming stations open in Alabama

ALABAMA – The Alabama EMA says due to the unseasonably cold weather forecast for Alabama, several warming stations are scheduled to open to give those in need a warm place to go.

The following locations have been provided to Alabama Emergency Management Agency by county EMA staff. Please note hours of operation for each location may vary.

Dekalb County Warming Center

Ider Rescue Squad

20378 Alabama Highway 117

Ider, AL 35981

Open beginning Sunday at 8:00 a.m. through Tuesday 8:00 a.m.

Bring your own pillow, blanket and cots provided

Calhoun County Warming Station

Carver Community Center

720 W 14th St Anniston

Dec 30th at 5:00 p.m. through Jan 2nd

Dates may extend if necessary.

Coffee County Warming Station

The Christian Mission in Enterprise

231 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, 36330

Opening at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 31, 2017

Phone: 334-470-0349

Etowah County Warming Centers

The Salvation Army

114 N 11th Street, Gadsden

8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 30th until January 5th.

Elliott Community Center

2829 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Sunday, December 31st and Monday, January 1st from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. then normal business hours through January 5th

Other locations maybe added in the future

Jefferson County Warming Station

BJCC South Hall

Open each night through January 2, 2018 from 5:00p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

St Clair County Warming Station

Riverside FEMA Shelter – 379 Depot Street Riverside, AL

Opening Sunday morning 8:00am -Wednesday morning

Bring your own pillow and blanket. Cots will be provided.