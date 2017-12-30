Settlement Reached between rape victim’s family and Durham

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF, AP)- A school bus company has settled a lawsuit against an ex-school bus driver who pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Catherine White, the minor’s family attorney, tells News 12 that a settlement was reached by Durham School Services.

White says the amount of the settlement will likely be kept confidential.

Alexander Rodriguez was charged with forcible rape after being accused of driving the girl to a motel in 2015.

The 36-year-old pled guilty to aggravated statutory rape in July 2016 and received four years probation.

The lawsuit claimed Durham improperly hired Rodriguez who had felonies on his record.