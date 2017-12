Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Early Saturday morning, the Chattanooga Fire Department were dispatched to 2934 Lightfoot Mill Road on a reported structure fire with all residents outside the building.

Fire crews reported smoke and flames coming from the front door and made an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire. The damage was mostly contained to the kitchen.

No one was home when firefighters arrived.

The cause is under investigation.