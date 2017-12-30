Bradford Health Services offering free rides through Jan. 1st

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Bradford Health Services is offering a Free Ride Home during the holiday season to make it safer for everyone on the road.

Staff and patrons at restaurants, bars and lounges may call for free rides for anyone impaired to drive.

This free community service is available from December 24rd 2017 through January 1, 2018, for adults 21 years of age or older.

The free rides will be provided within a 30-mile radius.

For further information on this program please call Bradford at  423-892-2639.

Bradford Health Services is located at 6160 Shallowford Road Suite 103, Chattanooga, TN.

