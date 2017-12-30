Andrew Cunanan’s trail of terror

William Reese, the sole caretaker at Finn’s Point National Cemetery in Pennsville, N.J., was loved dearly by friends and family.

Reese lived with his wife, Rebecca, and their son, Troy, in Upper Deerfield Township. According to his son Troy, William Reese loved Civil War reenactments — so much so that he was an extra in the 1993 film, “Gettysburg.” Troy also fondly recalls something his father always told him, “Never give up and reach for the stars.” He says his mother and father made him the man that he became.

William Reese became the fourth victim in Cunanan’s murder spree, but his murder was different from the others. Police say Andrew Cunanan murdered William Reese in order to steal his truck.

